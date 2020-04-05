One dead in central Topeka shooting

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in central Topeka.

Topeka Police were called to 5th and Western around 11:30pm Saturday night for the report of shots fired and a car crash.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found several shell casings in the intersection of 5th and Western, and the car crashed in a yard a half a block south.

Police could not provide suspect information because their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.