One dead in Lyon Co. after car strikes power pole, catches fire

One man is dead after his car crashed into a power pole, and caught fire in Lyon Co. Sunday night.

Lyon Co. Sheriff's Office said Diblain Jacobo, 26, was driving north in the 1100 block of Road L, when he lost control, went into the west ditch, and struck a power pole. When the car came to a stop, it then caught on fire.

Jacobo was pronunced dead at the scene while a child passenger was taken by LifeSaver Helicopter to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.