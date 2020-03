The Kansas Highway Patrol says one man is dead after a plane crash Tuesday morning in Rush County.

Troopers say the 1998 fixed wing Cessna crashed about 9:30 a.m. near K-4 and Road 170.

The plane's pilot, Anthony Thompson, 56, of Apopka Florida, was its lone occupant. As of Tuesday afternoon, the KHP hasn't released the pilot's name.

The crash remains under investigation.