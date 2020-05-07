One dead after construction accident at Rock Creek High School

A construction worker is dead after an accident on the Rock Creek High School campus Thursday morning.

Pottawatomie County officials say it happened around 8 a.m.

Few details are being released at this time, but 13 NEWS has learned the worker died after falling into a 12-foot hole that was dug for a light pole.

Manhattan Fire crews are on scene to assist in recovering the body.

The person's identity has not been released.

USD 323 approved construction of the new baseball diamond at Rock Creek High School in December 2019. Prior to the pandemic, the project was set to be completed by the spring baseball season.

