One critically injured in Topeka shooting, TPD searching for suspect

One person has been critically injured in a Topeka shooting. The Topeka Police Department is still searching for the suspect.

According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the shooting happened near 21st and SE Pennsylvania Ave. around 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No information has been released about the suspect at this time, however if you have any information that could help the investigation, call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 758-234-0007.