One arrested in connection to Sunday afternoon burglary

A burglary suspect was arrested following a short police pursuit in the 3100 block of SE 45th Street Sunday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office Dispatch received a residential alarm in the 3100 block of SE 45th Street around 11:40 Sunday morning. Upon arrival, deputies heard suspects in a wooded area near the home. Deputies, a Sheriff's Office K9, Topeka Police officers, a Topeka Police Department K9 and the Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft responded to assist.

During the search, a Sheriff's Office K9 was able to locate and stop one suspect, Trimaine M. Baker, 33, of Topeka. Baker was arrested and charged with interference with law enforcement, possession of stolen property, and penalties for unlawful acts. The penalties for unlawful acts come from neglecting to obey the Stay at Home order adopted by the secretary of health and environment to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Through their investigation on scene, deputies were able to develop Baker as a suspect in a business burglary in the 4100 block of SE East Edge earlier that day. Stolen items from that burglary were recovered. The Sheriff's Office also recovered a stolen gold 2011 Chevy Traverse that was used during the incident.

