One arrested in Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit search warrant

A Topeka area woman has been arrested on charges of drug possession after a Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit search warrant was served.

TPD says on Friday, June 19, the TPDNU served a search warrant on the 400 block of NE Grattan which was related to an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Lindsay Self, 37, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Self was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia says TPD.

TPD is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to email telltd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips can be made to the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online.

