One arrested in Junction City double homicide, one still on the run

The Junction City Police Department reported the arrest of a boy involved a double homicide on Wednesday, June 3.

At approximately 1:50 a.m. on May 7 officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 800 block of W 11th St.

When officers arrived they found Dillon Spencer, 21, and Aaron Villarreal, 19, both of Junction City.

Both had died of apparent gunshot wounds.

After investigation the JCPD identified Nathaniel Holmes and Dontavion Wright as suspects in the case. Wright was arrested today, June 3, on a Geary County District Court warrant for two counts of First-Degree Murder by his hometown police department in Talladega, Alabama.

Wright is being held on a $2 million bond at the Talladega County Jail and is pending extradition back to Geary County, Kansas.

Officers have not yet located Holmes in reference to this case and is asking anyone who sees him or who may have information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477 or leave a WebTip on their Facebook page.

Any person with valid information on this case or the whereabouts of Holmes may be eligible for a cash reward.

