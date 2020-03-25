One arrested after police chase Tuesday night

A woman was arrested on a warrant after police recognized her car as reported stolen and pulled her over.

Around 6:15 Tuesday night, a Shawnee County Sheriff's deputy noticed a car driving in the 3700 block of SW South Park Avenue. Recognizing the car as one that had been reported stolen, the deputy attempted to pull the driver over. The driver refused to stop, and a short twenty second chase ensued before the vehicle stopped and three individuals fled on foot.

The Sheriff's Office Fugitive Warrants and K9 units assisted in locating two of the occupants, Kyle Tyler, 31, of Topeka and Amanda Patton, 32, also of Topeka. Patton was arrested for a warrant and charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.