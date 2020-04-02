Parents are looking for extra tools to help their children learn while they are being home schooled. While things have changed because of the Coronavirus, a child’s education will continue.

To help support our local students, schools and parents, we have come up with an added online learning tool with “On Your Side Learning.”

Monday through Friday at 3:00pm, we will post a new educational style video.

From reading a book, to a workout video, arts and crafts, and anything else we can come up with.

This is an extra tool for you to help your students keep learning.

(NOTE: If you are viewing this on the WIBW App, you will need to open this page in a browser to view the videos.)