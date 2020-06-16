Omaha homicide suspect identified in Monday police chase

The man shot and killed after a high speed chase ended in Lawrence on Monday, June 15, is the same man wanted for a Thursday homicide in Omaha, Nebraska.

Nicholas Hirsch, 31, was wanted in connection to the Thursday death of John Miles, 41.

The suspect was believed to have been driving a 1992 Mercury Grand Marquis with a woman.

Hirsch was spotted by the U.S. Marshal’s Service around Lake Perry on Monday afternoon when KHP was asked to assist with the search.

Hirsch was located on Kansas Highway 24 heading towards Lawrence, when a high speed chase ensued.

The chase ended in Lawrence when KHP performed an intervention maneuver disabling his vehicle. The suspect then exited the vehicle, firing shots at Troopers, officers with the Lawrence Police Department and University of Kansas officers.

After the brief fire-fight the suspect was shot and killed, while a woman in the vehicle was taken into custody says KHP.

KHP says there were no officers injured and all involved in the shooting are on administrative leave, which is standard procedure as the incident is investigated.

While local officials would not identify the man shot, the U.S. Marshal’s Service identified Hirsch as the same suspect from the Thursday homicide.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office will handle the investigation of the shooting according to KHP.

