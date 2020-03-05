Olpe school bus rear-ended, children onboard okay

All children on a school bus that was rear-ended in Lyon County are okay according to the district.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff Office, around 7:45am, the bus was hit by a pickup at Highway 99 and Kansas Road in Olpe.

Emporia Fire and EMS were called to check the students for injuries, and parents were notified.

The driver of the pickup was transported to Newman Regional Health for their injuries.

The students were transferred to another bus and taken to school.

Parents with questions are asked to contact the school.