Oklahoma woman banned from conducting business in Kansas

A woman from Oklahoma has been ordered to pay more than 100-thousand dollars in fines for doing bad business in Kansas.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a default judgment was approved against Linda Curry in Shawnee County District Court on Thursday.

Schmidt says Curry, who is from Enid, Oklahoma did not respond to the lawsuit filed against her.

According to the AG's office, Curry's company, Midwest Asphalt was hired to repave a resident's driveway.

Officials say Curry did not tell her client how much the job was going to cost before starting the project, demanded full payment before the job was done, and then only paved part of the driveway.

Curry was ordered to pay 100,000 in civil penalties and another 4,000 for restitution, and is no longer allowed to do business in Kansas.

Schmidt says a similar judgment was handed down to Billy Curry and Midwest Asphalt in Jackson County Court in February of this year.

He was ordered to pay 2800 in restitution and 120,000 in civil penalties.

