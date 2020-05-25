Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center offers tips to stay safe returning to work

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Ohio State’s College of Nursing are offering tips to stay safe while returning to the work place.

While wearing masks, keeping six feet apart and wiping down surfaces may be important, there are more steps to take before going back to work in order to stay safe from the novel-coronavirus.

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and their College of nursing offer the following tips:

Manage stress by using apps and practicing mindfulness.

Don’t let your guard down, continue to take precautions.

Keep your distance by utilizing virtual meetings and remote work.

Stay fit to be well, healthy lifestyle changes will help boost your

immune system.

Look out for your coworkers’ health, as well as yourself, if

precautions are needed speak up.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has more information to help you stay safe here.

