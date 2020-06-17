Ogden man dies after being injured June 7 in truck-motorcycle crash in Herington

An Ogden man has died after being injured June 7 in truck-motorcycle crash in Herington in which another motorcycle rider also suffered serious injuries.

According to his obituary, Robert "Rebob" Wayne Bartholic, 58, died Saturday, June 13, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, where he was taken after the crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. June 7 when two motorcycles were rear-ended on the east side of Herington in Dickinson County.

The patrol said that a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle were stationary facing north at a stop sign at the junction of US-77 and US-56 in Herington when they were rear-ended by a Chevrolet pickup truck that was northbound on US-56 highway.

The patrol said the pickup truck failed to stop for a stop sign.

Both motorcycle riders were transported to area hospitals.

The patrol said Bartholic, who was riding the 2015 Harley-Davidson, wasn't wearing a helmet.

The other motorcycle rider, Mark P. Brown, 40, of Council Grove, who was riding the 2019 Harley-Davidson, was transported to Council Grove Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The patrol said Brown wasn't wearing a helmet.

The driver of the pickup truck, Raul Martinez, 87, of Chase, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Martinez, who was alone in his vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

Graveside services with military honors for Bartholic will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery in Manhattan.

