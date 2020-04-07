Officials warn of people impersonating police and conducting traffic stops

The Washington County Sheriff Office says someone is impersonating a police officer and pulling people over.

The Sheriff posted that they have creditable information that someone is conducting illegal traffic stops and impersonating an officer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As a reminder for everyone, there is no legal requirement at all for anybody to have to have travel papers, permit or documents in their vehicle with them. Additionally, law enforcement is NOT conducting random traffic stops for enforcement of the travel restrictions,” the Sheriff office said.

They say fake traffic stops are also not limited to their county.

“This type of event is being experienced throughout Kansas,” said the post.

The Sheriff Office says that if you are pulled over, and you are not sure it is a legitimate traffic stop, call 911 right away to verify.