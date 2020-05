Officials in Riley County need your help finding a person who got away with a large sum of money from a Manhattan bank.

The Riley County Police Department says this person fraudulently obtained $4,000 from the Capital Federal back in March.

They are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on who this is.

Call the Riley County Police Department with tips at 537-2112, or leave an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 539-7777.