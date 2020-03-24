Officials field complaints as Liberty students return

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials in Lynchburg, Virginia, say they are fielding complaints and concerns about the hundreds of students that have returned from their spring break to Liberty University, where President Jerry Falwell Jr. has welcomed them back amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Liberty is among the largest and most prominent evangelical institutions in the country.

The university has moved most instruction online but has welcomed students back to campus, a move at odds with many other higher education institutions.

Liberty spokesman Scott Lamb said that as of Tuesday morning, the university had about 1,100 students back on campus.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.