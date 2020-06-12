Officers investigate shots fired in SE Topeka

Police say they are investigating shots fired in Southeast Topeka, but have no other details.

According to the Topeka Police Department, they were called to the 1400 block of SE Lott around 1:15p.m. Friday for the report of shots fired in the area.

Witnesses say they heard an altercation in the street and then a shot fired.

They also heard someone say they had been shot, but officers have not located a victim.

One shell casing was found in the street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.