Officer, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Overland Park

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left both the officer and the suspect dead Sunday evening in Overland Park.

According to KCTV, the shooting happened around 6:00 p.m.

John Lacy with the Overland Park Police Department says the incident began with an off-duty officer seeing a hit and run near 143rd and Antioch.

KCTV reports that the officer followed the suspect to 123rd and Antioch, where gunfire was exchanged. The reason for the shots is still unknown.

The suspect died in the shooting, and the officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

The officer died a short time late.

KCTV says the Merriam Police Department will investigate the shooting.