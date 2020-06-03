OSHA, CDC promote new guidelines for Ag. Workers

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance for agriculture workers during the COVID-19 health crisis.

OSHA and the CDC issued new guidelines today, Wednesday, June 3, that includes actions to protect workers from exposure to the virus.

It is challenging to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in agricultural worksites, shared transport vehicles and especially shared worker housing. Specific disease management and prevention measures help reduce the risk of spreading the virus from worker to worker.

Guidance includes:

Screening workers for symptoms, manage those that do upon arrival and address return to work policies after exposure.

Using touch-free clocks and automatic doors to minimize touching surfaces in high traffic areas.

Installing plastic barriers when 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained as well as rearranging chairs and tables in break areas.

Implement cleaning, disinfection and sanitation protocols.

Train workers in a language they understand on the signs of coronavirus, proper infection control and social distancing practice as well as what to do if they or a coworker experience symptoms.

Encourage workers to wear face coverings in circumstances they know they will come into contact with another person.

Provide personal protective equipment and train workers on how to use it.

There is also a list of what employers should do to prevent the spread of virus among housing and transportation services.

More information can be found on the OSHA website.

