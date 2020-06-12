Nursing Homes may be seizing stimulus checks says CMS

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says it is aware of allegations of some nursing homes seizing economic impact payments from residents.

CMS says allegations of nursing homes seizing residents stimulus checks, which were authorized under the CARES Act, have been made.

The Center says the practice is prohibited and nursing homes seizing these payments could be subject to federal enforcement actions, including but not limited to potential termination from participation in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

CMS says it has not received any specific complaints regarding the practice, but believes it is important for residents and families to know their rights, and for homes to understand liability associated with the practice.

“Seizing residents’ stimulus checks could be a violation of federal regulations at 42 CFR §483.12, Freedom from Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation. Specifically, this could be considered misappropriation of resident property, which is defined as ‘the deliberate misplacement, exploitation, or wrongful, temporary, or permanent use of a resident's belongings or money without the resident's consent,’” says CMS. “Further, nursing homes requiring residents to deposit their stimulus check with the nursing home could be in violation of 42 CFR §483.10 which gives residents ‘the right to manage his or her financial affairs.’ Further, ‘The facility must not require residents to deposit their personal funds with the facility. If a resident chooses to deposit personal funds with the facility, upon written authorization of a resident, the facility must act as a fiduciary of the resident's funds and hold, safeguard, manage, and account for the personal funds of the resident deposited with the facility, as specified in this section.’”

This means that facilities seizing stimulus checks or requiring residents to deposit checks with the home could be in violation of residents’ rights.

CMS says that residents or family members who were compelled to sign stimulus checks over to nursing homes are encouraged to file a complaint with the state survey agency in order for the home to be investigated. The Center also says that State Attorneys General may also be contacted for redress of individual loss.

State specific contact information is available on the CMS website. State Attorney’s General can be contacted on the National Association of Attorney’s General website.