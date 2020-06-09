Numbers show disproportionately impacting Shawnee Co. minorities

The location of Shawnee County Health's only COVID-19 mobile testing site, Highland Park High School, isn't random.

"Looking at the cases that we've had here in Shawnee County, one of the things that we identified was a large contingent of cases that were popping up on the east side of Topeka,” Craig Barnes with Shawnee Co. Health said.

Three of Shawnee County's 27 zip codes hold more than half of all confirmed cases of the virus — concerning people who live in those areas, like nearby resident Cherie Henderson.

"Scared to go somewhere over here. Just scared,” Henderson said. “I don't want my family to end up with it. I don't even want to end up with it."

The neighborhood around Highland Park High School is lower income. The school's student body is 72 percent minority.

Nationally, the CDC says minority groups are more likely to contract the coronavirus and suffer more serious complications.

The "Hot Spot" map in Shawnee County reflects that trend.

Black residents make up 8.5 percent of Shawnee County's population, but they represent 14 percent of the total COVID-19 cases;12.6 percent of residents are Hispanic, but they make up 44 percent of the county’s cases.

"There is an increased number of cases amongst some minority groups,” Shawnee County health officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino said.

The CDC cites underlying health conditions, lower access to care, and work conditions among the reasons.

"These are typically the people who work hard jobs and jobs that have the highest risk of being exposed to the virus,” Pezzino said. “These are the people who kept our grocery stores open when we were all staying home, safely protecting ourselves from the virus and working from home for most of the time. These are the people that are working in our nursing homes, the people that work in those food production plants and often shoulder to shoulder with each other. So when the virus starts appearing in those groups of people, it spreads very easily, and we have seen several cases linked to those kinds of situations."

While work conditions play a role in why minority groups are more likely to get the virus, they don't explain why they're more likely to die from it.

In New York City, a CDC study found death rates among black people at 92.3 deaths per 100,000 people — as opposed to less than half of that for white New York City residents: 45.2 per 100,000.

"You see this playing out in the disparity of the effect of the COVID crisis on minority populations. African-American, Hispanic populations that are more apt to have chronic conditions,” Dr. Robert Kenagy, CEO of Stormont Vail, said.

Conditions like diabetes and hypertension, which Shawnee County residents Laura Cluke and Antonnette Coffee respectively face.

"That has really put in my thought process that I just really need to be protecting my family and myself,” Cluke said. “Not only because of my diabetes, but because I am part of the black community."

In many minority neighborhoods, a higher risk for chronic conditions is paired with less access to healthcare: a dangerous combination for coronavirus.

"We have a lot of us colored people who are like, I ain't going to the doctor,” Coffee said. “Part of I think is fear because what the bill's gonna look like when it comes. I'm just being honest. It's fear of what it looks like when that bill comes. And when that bill comes, you can't worry about that when your life is important to you, and we know that their lives are important."

Kenagy says it's why Medicaid expansion is vital.

"No more vivid example can be drawn than that which we've seen during the COVID crisis of the need to expand access to health care,” Kenagy said.

"If we don't have medical care, we can't get the care we need to stay healthy when COVID hits, when pandemics like this hit,” Coffee said.