Northeast Kansas to see potentially severe thunderstorms

Shawnee County and Northeast Kansas could be impacted by strong and potentially severe thunderstorms Tuesday night say county officials.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Shawnee County in the slight outlook risk for severe storms, but the county says there is an enhanced outlook risk 45 miles to the northwest on the northern tier of the county.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Shawnee County and surrounding areas to the north along the K-16 corridor and the northern tier of counties in Kansas.

The National Weather Service says that the US-77 Corridor is in a wind advisory, including Shawnee Co. with gusts of up to 50 mph.

The National Weather Service says that areas west of the US-77 Corridor are currently in a high wind warning with gusts near 60 mph.

The National Weather Service has reported large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes as the primary risk for tonight’s storms.

Shawnee County says that they are moderately to highly confident in the accuracy of the storm formation and timing.

The County says that severe storms may not even impact residents, but some strong storms are capable of producing large hail and damaging winds.

The National Weather Service says that those traveling should plan ahead and be prepared for the potential of quickly developing storms that may have a devastating potential.

County officials say that events should ensure at least two sources of reliable Public Warning Information related to the potential for dangerous and severe weather impacting venues.

The National Weather Service encourages residents to monitor the weather before warnings are issued to increase readiness, especially for outdoor activities, review sheltering plans and have at least two ways to receive information including mobile apps.

For more information on the National Weather Service visit their website.