Northeast Kansas athletes nominated for Honorary ESPYS

A slate of Northeast Kansas athletes are nominated for Honorary ESPYS, and need your votes!

Emporia State track standout Taysean Goodwin is up for Small College Male Athlete of the Year. The senior Blue Springs, Missouri-native is one of five finalists for the award.

KU men's basketball's Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike along with K-State football QB Skylar Thompson are up for Large College Male Athlete of the Year.

KU swimmer Mackenzie Bravence and KU soccer's Katie McClure are nominees for Large College Female Athlete of the Year

For the first time, ESPN is bringing the Honorary ESPYs to select markets across the country. Sports Radio WHB in Overland Park, Kansas is teaming up with ESPN to present the awards to athletes in the Kansas City area and its surrounding communities.

To vote, click here — or use the hashtag #810ESPYS plus the name and award of the athlete you're voting for on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.