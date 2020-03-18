North Topeka restaurant feeds out-of-school kids

A North Topeka restaurant is doing its part to feed kids now that school buildings are closed for the semester.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit at 609 NW Highway 24 is offering free kids meals and also will feed adults in need of a hot meal.

"We started this as a 2-week program," Wenrich said. "We're going to keep doing it just as long as we can afford to do it

Wenrich said that with Tuesday's announcement by Gov. Laura Kelly that all school buildings in Kansas will be closed for the rest of the semester, the offer will last a little longer than was originally planned. He noted that a number of other agencies and organization are stepping up by offering free meals and food to kids.

Around 100 kids came to Dickey's earlier this week for a free meal of a sandwich and side order of either baked beans or macaroni and cheese.

Wenrich added that business has dropped off in recent days at Dickey's, like it has at other restaurants.

"To be quite honest, it's dropped dramatically," Wenrich said. "I'm sure any business owner would say that. These are unprecedented times and they're scary times, and we don't know what's coming tomorrow as business owners. We're seeing a tremendous drop in sales. We're going to do everything we can to weather the storm, and this program is one of them."

Wenrich said the Kids Eat Free program will be extended to adults in need of a hot meal. He only asks the public to be "reasonable" when requesting free meals.

And while some area restaurants have closed their doors over COVID-19 concerns, Dickey's remains open as of Wednesday.

"As long as the state says we can be open, we will be open for business."