North Topeka Tractor Supply reopens after coronavirus scare

Tractor Supply Company has reopened the North Topeka location.

The news comes after the store had previously shut down due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

There is now a different rotation of team members in the store and the entire facility has been deep cleaned.

All team members that were exposed to the virus are taking advantage of paid sick leave.

If customers have concerns over visiting the North Topeka location Tractor Supply encourages them to shop at the nearby stores in South Topeka, Holton or Lawrence. As always orders can be made online at TractorSupply.com.

