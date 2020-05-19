Investigators looking into cause of early-morning apartment fire in central Topeka

Investigators are attempting to determine the cause of a blaze that broke out early Tuesday at a three-story apartment building in central Topeka.

The fire was reported around 3:20 a.m. at the Library Park Apartments, 1034 S.W. Mulvane.

Topeka Fire Department officials at the scene told 13 NEWS that the blaze started in a second-floor unit on the northeast side of the building.

All of the building's occupants were able to make it outside safely.

One person sustained what fire officials said were minor injuries after breaking out a window and jumping to a vehicle that had pulled up below the window. There was no indication that individual required hospital treatment.

Meanwhile, at least two Topeka Fire Department investigators were on scene to determine the cause of the blaze. The fire department's arson dog also was on the scene.

Additional details weren't immediately available.