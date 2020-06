Everyone got out safe when fire crews responded to a Topeka structure fire.

The Topeka Fire Dept. responded to the fire at 2932 SE Indiana Ave. before 6:30 p.m. They found smoke coming from a single story house, and were able to contain the fire. They confirmed everyone was out of the home after a search of the home.

An investigation determined the fire to be caused by a cooking accident. The damage is estimated at $10,000 for structural loss and $5,000 for contents loss.