No injuries early Monday when car ends up on top on I-70 at Wanamaker exit

No injuries were reported early Monday when a car ended up on its top after police said the driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer on Interstate 70 in west Topeka.

The crash was reported around 5:05 a.m. on westbound I-70 at the S.W. Wanamaker Road exit ramp.

Police at the scene said the driver attempted to avoid hitting a deeer that was in the roadway.

The car ended up on its top on the north side of the exit ramp leading to Wanamaker Road.

Topeka police closed the exit as crews responded to the scene.

Additional details weren't immediately available.