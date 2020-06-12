No active COVID-19 cases in Coffey Co.

Coffey County sees two new COVID-19 recoveries bringing the County back to zero active cases says the Coffey County Health Department.

As of Friday, June 12, Coffey County has no active cases of COVID-19 in the County. Overall, the Co. Health Department says that there have been 8 deaths, 52 total positive cases and 44 recoveries.

The Coffey Co. Health Department is still urging residents to maintain at least 6-feet of social distancing and to follow Governor Kelly’s reopening guidance.