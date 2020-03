Newton police are searching for a man considered "extremely dangerous".

Police say 36-year-old Matthew Rodriguez is wanted for warrants issued through the Harvey County District Court. The cases are related to domestic violence and stalking.

He was out on bond, but broke his bond restriction. Investigators don't know if Rodriguez is armed. His current location is unknown, but he has ties to the Newton and Wichita areas.

If you see him, call 911.