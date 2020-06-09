Newman Regional Health warns public not to delay healthcare amid COVID-19 pandemic

Newman Regional Health in Emporia wants to make sure residents are not delaying medical care as Kansas reopens after the COVID-19 shutdowns.

A release from the hospital states that as the community begins to reopen patient and staff health and safety are top priorities of the healthcare team.

“We are dedicated to maintaining a safe environment in which our patients, visitors and team members feel comfortable,” says the hospital.

Since the beginning of the shutdowns in mid-March, the hospital says that it has been implementing and refining strategies and procedures recommended by the CDC to keep patients and staff same from exposure and that as the community reopens those same rules will stay in place.

Newman Regional says that there are extra precautions and guidance implemented as visitors return to the facility in order to keep patients, staff and visitors healthy.

“Right now, the message to our community is simple – “Please do not delay medical care”. We continue to provide our physicians, nurses, all other members of our healthcare team, and our patients with everything needed to stay safe during their visit,” says the hospital. “We are here to keep our community at their best.”

Newman Regional says that at least 48% of adults have postponed or skipped medical care due to the pandemic and ER visits have dropped by over 40% since April.

For more information on the hospital’s new procedures and policies visit their website.

