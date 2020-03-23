Newman Regional Health seeks community support with mask donations

Newman Regional Health is asking local community members for their help in donating sewn face masks to help curb the nationwide shortage faced by most all healthcare organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interested individuals can help in one of two ways: sewing face masks for patients out of fabric, and sewing covers for N95 masks for healthcare workers. Newman says they are in urgent need for both; they say they need about 1,021 N95 covers each week. Patient masks are required to be made of 100% cotton of 100% flannel. Mask covers must be made of surgical drape, which is available to pick up on 8th avenue in Emporia, next to the butterfly mural.

Requirements for the mask and a preferred pattern can be found here.

The face masks will be sterilized upon donation and given to patients with symptoms of respiratory illness to help stop the spread of disease. As COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets, these items are necessary for the hospital and other healthcare settings to keep everyone safe.