Newman Regional Health opens Respiratory clinic for COVID-19 response

In response to the COVID-19 emergency, an outpatient Respiratory Clinic will open on March 26 at the Newman Regional Health Medical Partners Express Care location, which is next to the new Emergency Department. The clinic will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In order to be seen in the Clinic, patients must call before they go in and receive a screening of their symptoms over the phone. Symptoms that would merit a visit to the clinic would include fever of more than 100 degrees, cough, or shortness of breath. If a patient is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, they will be referred to a separate location for testing, diagnosis and treatment.

The Respiratory Clinic has a special air ventilation and ultraviolet filtration system to provide an extra layer of protection to patients and staff.