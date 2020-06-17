Newman Regional Health loosens patient visitation restrictions

Newman Regional Health is now allowing limited visitation for patients says the hospital.

Newman Regional Health Center has changed the rules for patient visitation to keep patients and visitors safe as COVID-19 restrictions lift.

The hospital says virtual visitation will still continue to be encouraged, although patients are now allowed more in-person visitation.

According to the new policy patients may have two visitors at a time during visitation hours only. Once a visitor has entered the building they must be screened, if the screening shows concern for the virus the visitor will be asked to leave.

The hospital says that all visitors must sign in and sign out, to help keep track of who has signed in visitation passes will be issued. While in the hospital, visitors are expected to stay in the patient’s room as much as possible.

Newman Regional says new visitation hours will be limited to 10 a.m. to 6 .m. and that visitors will be selected by the patient or the decision maker for the patient. Attendants will be allowed to accompany patients that need it, such as minors or those with cognitive disorders.

Those that screen positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to accompany patients and will be asked to leave their phone number and wait in their vehicle while staff assists the patient. After the patient is cleared to leave, staff will call the attendant and deliver the patient to the entrance of the hospital for pickup and will wear appropriate personal protective equipment according to the hospital.

The hospital says those that screen negative will be given a pass and must wear a cloth mask until leaving the hospital.

According to staff, there will be designated waiting areas at each outpatient service area for children that cannot be left home alone while a parent or guardian is seeking outpatient services.

For more information on the new visitation guidelines visit the Newman Regional Health website.

