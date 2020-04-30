Newman Regional Health implements mask mandate

Emporia's Newman Regional Health has added another mandate to their safety protocol.

All staff, clinical and non-clinical, must now wear a face mask at all times while in the hospital and other work sites.

This adds to existing protocols for social distancing, cleaning, and wearing protective equipment.

Newman also screens all employees when they arrive at the hospital, and any employees showing symptoms possibly related to the coronavirus are encouraged to stay home. They have even allotted paid COVID-19 time off hours to further encourage employees to stay home if needed.