Newman Regional Health expands preventive COVID-19 measures

The Newman Regional Health will be expanding preventive COVID-19 measures and increasing visitation restrictions starting Monday, March 16th.

The Newman registration and nursing staff will be screening patients and visitors prior to appointments.

They will be asking specific questions upon entry to help detect those that are symptomatic and to ensure that individuals who may spread the virus get the care they need while not exposing others.

To ensure the safety of our patients, visitors, physicians, and colleagues, Newman Regional Health will implement the following visitation restrictions:

-Visitation hours are 10:00am to 6:00pm.

-Visitation is limited to one (1) visitor at a time for 30 minutes or less.

-Visitors will be screened for symptoms and travel history.

-There will be no visitors in Same Day Surgery, Operating Room, and Cath Lab recovery areas.

-Visitors in the Emergency Room and Express Care will be allowed only under special circumstances (e.g., parent of children, patients being transferred or admitted).

The Newman center will have signage and phones to contact the hospital operator will be placed at information desks to assist visitors in locating family members receiving services.

If you or someone you know has questions related to COVID-19 symptoms, or would like more information on preventive measures, please call the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) hotline at 1-866-534-3463.