Newman Regional Health employees help ESU support pre-med students

Employees at Emporia's Newman Regional Health decided to help support future health care professionals.

The Newman staff committed to giving 29-thousand dollars to Emporia State University's Pre-Medical Fellowship program. They provided an immediate $10,000 and pledged to give $19,000 more over the next five years.

The staff at the hospital say they felt the need to help future physicians and support the Emporia community.

“We recognize the need to educate future physicians and recognize our responsibility in doing so," Dr. Alana Longwell, member of the Newman Regional Health Medical Staff, said. "We also wish to give back to the Emporia community and our patients by partnering with ESU in this endeavor.”

Emporia State's Pre-Medical Fellowship is a scholarship set up to help Kansas students follow the pre-medical track and eventually attend medical school.