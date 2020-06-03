Newman Regional Health Center receives $10,000 grant for Becoming a Mom Program

The Capitol Federal Foundation has awarded $10,000 in grants to the Becoming a Mom Program.

The Newman Regional Health Women’s Life Center received the grant from Capitol Federal to support their program that helps new moms.

Becoming a Mom is a free education program that provides information on prenatal education which is offered to pregnant women in Lyon County and the surrounding areas.

“Becoming a new parent is both a wonderful and scary experience, even for mothers who have already had children. Each pregnancy and each birth is unique and parents can experience different emotions and circumstances. If we can help new mothers become more knowledgeable about their pregnancy and about early childcare, the more likely the mother and child will be healthy,” says Heather Aylward, Director of the Women’s Life Center at Newman Regional Health.

Newman Regional Health Center and the Flint Hills Community Health Center offer the free program to community members.

“Thanks to a $10,000 award from Capitol Federal Foundation to be used for supplies and equipment, our largest prenatal education program offered by the Women’s Life Center will be able to continue providing essential education to expecting mothers,” says said McKenzie Cinelli, Director of Business Development at Newman Regional Health. Newman Regional Health is grateful to Capitol Federal Foundation for its financial investment in improving the health outcomes of mothers and newborns,” said McKenzie Cinelli, Director of Business Development at Newman Regional Health.

Registered participants attend weekly Tuesday evening sessions for 6 weeks.

The goals of the Becoming a Mom program include:

Providing moms-to-be with information on prenatal care.

Developing a supportive environment to foster healthy behaviors.

Overcoming barriers to care.

Encouraging interaction between facilitators and program participants.

Helping participants become more intentional about making positive choices and to change behaviors in order to benefit baby.

Raise expectations for positive and healthy birth outcomes.

“Through the Capitol Federal Foundation, CapFed® is proud to grant this funding to Newman Regional Health. Financial and community well-being are priorities at Capitol Federal. We know this donation will be implemented to best help expecting mothers and their babies,” says Capitol Federal Emporia Branch Manager, Clare Spellman.

