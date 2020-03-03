Newman Regional Health Auxiliary hosts hygiene product drive to benefit local shelters

The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary recently hosted a hygiene product drive to collect new, unused hygiene products for two local community shelters.

The drive, which went from January 27 to February 7, resulted in a total of 17 boxes of supplies that will go to Plumb Place and The Emporia Rescue Mission. Items received included deodorant, soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors and socks.

Carolyn Hossfeld, Auxiliary President, said she was "really impressed and very grateful" at the amount of products donated.