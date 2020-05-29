Newman Regional Health Center gives 1,000th COVID-19 test

Newman Regional Health Center has administered their 1,000th COVID-19 test.

The Emporia based hospital has collected 1,000 tests since March 13. The sample was collected Tuesday, May 26, at their drive thru collection site, the former ER ambulance bay.

Originally established on March 18, within days of the first Lyon County positive COVID-19 test, the location has served as the county’s only drive thru collection site until the County Health Department opened its own site in April.

Lyon County’s first positive was identified through the Newman Regional Health’s Drive Thru operation.

“We are grateful that we have been able to serve our community in the last 10 weeks with the Drive Through collection site,” says Lindsey Hansen, LPN and Ambulatory Clinical Analyst for Newman Regional Health. “This has been a difficult time in our community and we are proud that we have been able to contribute our time and skills in this time of need. While this has been physically and mentally trying, the support we show each other helped us through this crisis.”

Newman Regional Health has also tested in their Respiratory Clinic, Emergency Department, physician offices, Express Care and other hospital settings. Out of 1,000 tests administered only 198 have returned positive.

When a test is administered an Infection Prevention team member is sometimes consulted at the very beginning of a patient’s case depending on severity. Then staff members complete the specimen collection and laboratory staff ensure that it is ready for transport. Once readied a courier delivers the test to the required location and an Infection Prevention staff member confirms results and communicates with required individuals.

“This has been a team effort from the beginning, and I feel fortunate to be a part of it. Throughout the pandemic, we have processed specimens for testing 7 days a week,” says Leanna Schmidt, MT(ASCP), Newman Regional Health Laboratory Supervisor. “Specimens are more than that to lab staff. We know there is a patient on the other end and do everything in our power to get results in a timely manner. I am appreciative of the flexibility that everyone including patients, physicians, nurses, lab, Drive Through collection team, and the Quality & Risk Management department have shown during this ever-changing process.”

