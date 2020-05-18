New van donated to Wamego Health Center

A new set of wheels will help Pottawatomie County residents get to and from their medical appointments.

The Wamego Hospital Foundation says Diamond Health donated this large passenger van with a wheelchair lift to the Wamego Health Center. The van is valued at over $23,000.

Diamond Health is the operating partner of Heritage Senior Behavioral Health in Wamego.

“We value the community of Wamego and Wamego Health Center for all it does,” says Trey Steckline, Vice President of Operations at Diamond Health. “We recognize the challenges that lack of transportation may pose, especially in rural communities, in obtaining necessary health care. Diamond is honored for the opportunity to provide this donation.”

The new ride will be used by the hospital to drive patients to or from area health care facilities for non-emergent care.

“The van donated by Diamond Health will continue to be of tremendous service for our patients, but now an additional cost savings for the hospital,” says Steve Land, Wamego Health Center administrator. “We are pleased to be able to offer this service for inpatients that do not have transportation to our facility from Manhattan or Topeka. Reducing our expenses as well as increasing patient convenience is a great accomplishment for our community.”

Prior to the donation, the hospital paid Diamond Care a fee per use to transport patients.