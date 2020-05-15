New task force targets COVID-19 scammers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State and federal law enforcement are joining forces to target COVID-19 related scams.
U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister announced formation of the Kansas COVID Fraud Task Force. It unites members of more than 20 agencies, including the FBI, the Kansas Attorney General's Office, and the Food and Drug Administration.
The task force will investigate and prosecute scammers taking advantage of the current situation.
“This pandemic is already a health crisis of staggering proportions – we will not let it become a field day for swindlers who seek to capitalize on confusion and fear,” McAllister said. “This task force brings together a team with broad resources to help keep the public safe.”
People may submit complaints to the U.S. Attorney's Office at USAKS.Covid.Fraud@usdoj.gov or by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721.
People also may file an online form by clicking here.
Members of the Kansas Covid-19 Fraud Task Force include:
Defense Criminal Investigative Service
Department of Labor – Office of Inspector General
Department of Education – Office of Inspector General
Environmental Protection Agency
FBI
Food and Drug Administration - Office of Criminal Investigation
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation - Office of Inspector General
Federal Emergency Management Agency
General Services Administration - Office of Inspector General
Health and Human Services - Office of Inspector General
Housing and Urban Development - Office of Inspector General
Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Homeland Security Investigations
Internal Revenue Service - Criminal Investigation
Johnson County District Attorney’s Office
Kansas Attorney General’s Office
Postal Inspection Service
Small Business Administration - Office of Inspector General
U.S. Secret Service
Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office
Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration
Treasury – Office of Inspector General
U.S. Army - Criminal Investigation Division
Veteran’s Affairs - Office of Inspector General