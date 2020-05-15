New task force targets COVID-19 scammers

State and federal law enforcement are joining forces to target COVID-19 related scams.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister announced formation of the Kansas COVID Fraud Task Force. It unites members of more than 20 agencies, including the FBI, the Kansas Attorney General's Office, and the Food and Drug Administration.

The task force will investigate and prosecute scammers taking advantage of the current situation.

“This pandemic is already a health crisis of staggering proportions – we will not let it become a field day for swindlers who seek to capitalize on confusion and fear,” McAllister said. “This task force brings together a team with broad resources to help keep the public safe.”

People may submit complaints to the U.S. Attorney's Office at USAKS.Covid.Fraud@usdoj.gov or by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721.

People also may file an online form by clicking here.

Members of the Kansas Covid-19 Fraud Task Force include:

Defense Criminal Investigative Service

Department of Labor – Office of Inspector General

Department of Education – Office of Inspector General

Environmental Protection Agency

FBI

Food and Drug Administration - Office of Criminal Investigation

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation - Office of Inspector General

Federal Emergency Management Agency

General Services Administration - Office of Inspector General

Health and Human Services - Office of Inspector General

Housing and Urban Development - Office of Inspector General

Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Homeland Security Investigations

Internal Revenue Service - Criminal Investigation

Johnson County District Attorney’s Office

Kansas Attorney General’s Office

Postal Inspection Service

Small Business Administration - Office of Inspector General

U.S. Secret Service

Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office

Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration

Treasury – Office of Inspector General

U.S. Army - Criminal Investigation Division

Veteran’s Affairs - Office of Inspector General