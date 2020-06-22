New owners looking to acquire AT&T building in downtown Topeka

An aging office building in downtown Topeka is getting new life.

The group, named for the building's address and led by Advisors Excel co-founder and downtown property owner Cody Foster and developer David Sandir, asked Shawnee County Commissioners Monday to signal their intent to issue $13 million in bonds to help the group acquire the building, and make repairs and improvements.

Attorney Lucky DeFries says the goal is to keep the approximately 100 AT&T jobs on-site, and lease out the rest of the available space.

"I think this is just another example of an attempt by individuals in the community to try and help do their part in trying to promote not only the community as a whole, but especially downtown," DeFries said.

DeFries says planned improvements include heating and air conditioning, and elevator repairs.