New online marketplace for creatives recently launched in Northeast Kansas

Looking for a crafty way to support the community and local independent creators, sparked the idea for a new online marketplace.

StayHomeMHK.com is the first site of what is becoming many to be created by Bobby Sloan, a local creative businessman.

Sloan said he thought about making masks, but doesn’t know how to sew, then he realized he knows many creative people.

This new online marketplace is a way for local artists, crafters, woodworkers, and other creative people to post homemade goods for sale in a centralized site for locals to purchase the items.

This brings the opportunity for even those who are creative as a hobby a way to bring in a little income during this stay at home order.

“Vendors will go on and create their own profile. They’ll upload all their own images, their store name…a link to their own website and their social media.” StayHomeKansas.com, founder, Bobby Sloan says.

Sloan also has StayHomeTopeka.com up and running and hopes to have the main site, StayHomeKansas.com launched next week. Launching soon are sites for Lawrence, Wichita, Kansas City, Dodge City and Johnson County.