New music app offers free premium subscription to nurses, doctors

Deezer, a music streaming app, is showing appreciation to doctors and nurses with free, unlimited music.

As of Wednesday, May 20, the app will allow eligible doctors and nurses to listen to unlimited music, radio and podcasts on Deezer as a Premium subscriber.

Three months of the premium subscription will be given to eligible personnel at no cost. After the three month period doctors and nurses will be able to subscribe for a year of the premium subscription for half off.

“We’re thanking our heroes in the best way we can through our music, podcasts and radio,” says Deborah Jourdan, Head of North and Central America. “We want to help doctors and nurses relieve some of the extreme pressures they are facing on a daily basis. Music is a great mood booster and is known to reduce stress and anxiety. Now they can stream their favorite content, without interruption, recharge and focus on their wellbeing.”

Premium features include: Flow, an endless and personal music stream created special for each listener based on Deezer’s in-house algorithm, missed with recommendations from editors. Lyrics on the go, which allows fans to sing along to favorite tracks from the app. Songcatcher,an in-app feature allowing the listener to identify unknown tracks and adds them to their library. Original and third party podcasts, which features over 15 custom podcast channels.Offline listening, so that listeners can download all the music and podcasts they want without an internet connection. Lastly, Curated Content, made by Deezer’s expert local editors from around the globe.

Well-being content can also be found on the newly launched Stay at Home channel.

The offer is only available for doctors with MD and DO licenses, and nurses with RN, ARNP, PN, LPN, APRN, NP, NA, CNM, and CNA licenses.

