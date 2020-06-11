New legislation prevents senior scams

The Stop Seniors Scams Act was unanimously passed by the U.S. Senate to help prevent scammers from taking advantage of seniors says Senator Jerry Moran’s Office.

The legislation was introduced by Sen. Moran, chairman of the U.S. Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Manufacturing, Trade and Consumer Protection, along with Bob Casey, ranking member of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, which would help prevent scammers from taking advantage of seniors says a release from Sen. Moran’s Office.

“Our nation’s seniors are among the most vulnerable consumers in this digital age, and scammers frequently target seniors to steal their money, identity and dignity,” says Sen. Moran. “This legislation would bring industry and government leaders together to make certain we are doing all we can to protect seniors. I appreciate the Senate passing this legislation and urge the House of Representatives to bring this important legislation to the floor for a vote.”

Sen. Moran says that the bill would create a federal advisory council to develop educational materials for retailers, financial institutions and wire transfer companies to train workers on how to identify and stop financial scams at the point of sale.

“Far too often, older Americans are targeted and victimized by scam artists who coerce and threaten legal action against our older loved ones if ‘payment’ is not made immediately, often through a wire transfer or gift card,” says Sen. Casey. “And these scammers are always creating new ways, such as recent coronavirus-related schemes, to scare seniors out of even more money. I am pleased that the Senate passed the Stop Senior Scams Act because it brings us one step closer to ensuring that retailers, banks and others have the most up-to-date information available to help prevent seniors from losing one more penny to these unscrupulous actors. I hope the House will take up and pass this legislation quickly.”

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that if any resident receives a suspicious phone call to contact his office and file a complaint or visit the AG’s website.

