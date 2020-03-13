New judge to hear Dana Chandler murder re-trial

A new judge was appointed Friday to hear the re-trial of Dana Lynn Chandler, 60, who is charged in the 2002 shooting deaths of her former husband and his fiancee in a southwest Topeka home.

Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios has been assigned to handle the re-trial, Chief Judge Richard Anderson said on Friday.

Rios is replacing Senior District Court Judge Robert Fairchild, who earlier was a Douglas County District Court judge and had filled in on the Kansas Supreme Court.

Fairchild asked to be replaced due to the length of time the case could run, Anderson said.

Rios is the third judge to be assigned to the Chandler case. The first was Shawnee County District Court Judge Nancy Parrish, who withdrew from the case in April 2019 because she had to undergo heart surgery.

The re-trial of Chandler, 60, likely will start in the first quarter of 2021 and might conclude in April 2021, a defense attorney representing Chandler has said.

Chandler faces a retrial on two charges of first-degree murder in the July 7, 2002, slayings of Mike Sisco, 47, and Karen Harkness, 53. The bodies were found in Harkness' west Topeka home.

The next hearing in the retrial will be a status conference on March 27.

Based on an earlier agreement of Chandler, who was acting as her own attorney at the time, and the prosecutors, the start-up date for Chandler's re-trial earlier was postponed indefinitely until Chandler agrees she has finished filing motions. A trial normally must start within a specified deadline.

In 2012 following a lengthy trial, Shawnee County District Court jurors convicted Chandler of two counts of first-degree murder, and Chandler was sentenced to two 50-year prison term.

The Kansas Supreme Court overturned the convictions, concluding prosecutors falsely claimed during the trial that Chandler's former husband had taken out a protection from abuse order against her.