New jobs forecast shows long recovery ahead for state of Kansas

With the continued economic impact of COVID-19, a new jobs forecast shows a long recovery ahead in Kansas. With a significant drop in unemployment over the past two months, the report says the state will recover a little more than one half of those jobs by year's end.

The forecast says restaurants and other service-industry jobs are likely to rebound soon, but the process could be bumpy.

"There was a natural disaster. Our economy was strong before, so that quick loss could quickly come back if we had all that security and knowledge right back," says Jeremy Hill, director of the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University.

The center for economic development and business research says 2020 will see Kansas employment levels drop about 10 percent, or 140,000 jobs, compared to 2019.

"The good news is there are opportunities out there for those people who are unemployed," Hill says. Some of them are going to be able to reengage in the previous job they had. There probably won't be a lot of opportunities to switch."

Hill says he expects most of the rebound in jobs will happen this summer and into the fall, but returning to employment levels seen last year is a process that will continue into 2021.